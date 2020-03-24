iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) Shares Purchased by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 309,010 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,015 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 2.04% of iShares Global Tech ETF worth $65,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 29.3% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IXN opened at $160.27 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $206.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.24. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 1 year low of $155.91 and a 1 year high of $232.08.

About iShares Global Tech ETF

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

