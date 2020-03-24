iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Purchased by BSW Wealth Partners

BSW Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 433,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,373 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust accounts for 2.1% of BSW Wealth Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $6,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bell Rock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Security National Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000.

Shares of IAU traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,260,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,737,115. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.57. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.12 and a fifty-two week high of $16.17.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

