iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Shares Sold by Psagot Investment House Ltd.

Psagot Investment House Ltd. lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 58.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,176 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $3,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $89,138,000. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $550,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $45,886,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $38,986,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1,071.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 459,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,452,000 after purchasing an additional 420,690 shares during the period.

NASDAQ ACWI traded up $4.42 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,105,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,456,523. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a twelve month low of $53.31 and a twelve month high of $81.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.82.

