iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Position Lessened by RiverGlades Family Offices LLC

RiverGlades Family Offices LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 120,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,575 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 7.2% of RiverGlades Family Offices LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $8,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth $28,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3,484.6% in the fourth quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 719.1% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $42,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $3.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.44. The company had a trading volume of 48,681,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,289,379. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.22. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $45.72 and a 12 month high of $70.42.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

