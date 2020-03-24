iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Shares Sold by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 567,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,991 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF comprises about 0.9% of Colony Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Colony Group LLC owned approximately 0.31% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF worth $35,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Peak Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 9,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 11,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 13,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period.

SCZ traded up $3.59 on Tuesday, reaching $41.93. 39,512 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,204,193. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.47. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.73 and a fifty-two week high of $62.85.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

