iShares MSCI Japan ETF Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 101,056 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 510% compared to the average daily volume of 16,566 call options.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,624,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $155,494,000 after purchasing an additional 419,416 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,755,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 8,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,651,000.

NYSEARCA:EWJ traded up $3.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 952,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,685,313. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 12-month low of $41.61 and a 12-month high of $60.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.28.

About iShares MSCI Japan ETF

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

