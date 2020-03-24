iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Shares Sold by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,092 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $3,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc purchased a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 89.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ IBB traded up $4.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $102.09. The stock had a trading volume of 833,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,628,743. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 52-week low of $92.15 and a 52-week high of $123.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.62.

About iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

