iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Shares Purchased by Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,368 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,847 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF worth $21,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWV. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co grew its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 81.3% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWV traded up $7.86 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $136.21. 1,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 522,931. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 52-week low of $126.00 and a 52-week high of $198.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $176.73 and its 200-day moving average is $180.53.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

