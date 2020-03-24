iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) Shares Acquired by Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 242,868 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,124 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. owned about 1.29% of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF worth $23,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IWY. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 95.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. LifePlan Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000.

Shares of IWY stock traded up $4.61 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 438 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,178. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $95.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.21. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $71.86 and a 1-year high of $106.30.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

