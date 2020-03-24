iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) Shares Sold by Hilltop Holdings Inc.

Hilltop Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) by 88.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,043 shares during the quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. owned about 0.06% of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF worth $1,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV acquired a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,856,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,334,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,905,000 after purchasing an additional 129,144 shares in the last quarter. Blue Sky Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,934,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 497,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,045,000 after purchasing an additional 61,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,345,000.

Get iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF stock traded up $4.61 on Tuesday, hitting $78.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 438 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,178. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $71.86 and a 1 year high of $106.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $95.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.21.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.