iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) Shares Bought by Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 733,423 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,815 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF were worth $36,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NEAR. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,864,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,963,000 after buying an additional 497,528 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 1,040.0% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 444,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,220,000 after buying an additional 405,116 shares during the period. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 973,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,935,000 after buying an additional 392,673 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 70.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 645,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,450,000 after buying an additional 266,636 shares during the period. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 727,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,547,000 after buying an additional 212,021 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS NEAR traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 284,316 shares. iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.10 and a 1-year high of $50.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.18.

