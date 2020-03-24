iTicoin (ITI) Price Reaches $1.16 on Exchanges

iTicoin (CURRENCY:ITI) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. In the last week, iTicoin has traded 18% higher against the dollar. One iTicoin coin can currently be purchased for about $1.16 or 0.00017608 BTC on exchanges including BTC-Alpha and Cryptopia. iTicoin has a total market capitalization of $37,162.51 and approximately $172.00 worth of iTicoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get iTicoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002454 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015199 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $172.07 or 0.02608948 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 70.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $12.21 or 0.00185176 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00033407 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00034456 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000173 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About iTicoin

iTicoin’s total supply is 9,999,992 coins and its circulating supply is 32,000 coins. iTicoin’s official website is iticoin.com.

Buying and Selling iTicoin

iTicoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as iTicoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire iTicoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy iTicoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for iTicoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for iTicoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.