ITV (LON:ITV) Price Target Lowered to GBX 110 at Credit Suisse Group

ITV (LON:ITV) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from GBX 170 ($2.24) to GBX 110 ($1.45) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the broadcaster’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 90.58% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 130 ($1.71) price target (down from GBX 140 ($1.84)) on shares of ITV in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on ITV from GBX 130 ($1.71) to GBX 120 ($1.58) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of ITV in a report on Monday. BNP Paribas raised shares of ITV to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from GBX 120 ($1.58) to GBX 165 ($2.17) in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of ITV from GBX 147 ($1.93) to GBX 122 ($1.60) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. ITV currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 138.92 ($1.83).

Get ITV alerts:

ITV opened at GBX 57.72 ($0.76) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion and a PE ratio of 4.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 110.95 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 130.77. ITV has a 52 week low of GBX 82.90 ($1.09) and a 52 week high of GBX 165.90 ($2.18).

In related news, insider Mary Harris bought 2,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 151 ($1.99) per share, with a total value of £3,355.22 ($4,413.60).

ITV Company Profile

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Broadcast & Online, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast & Online segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

Recommended Story: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for ITV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.