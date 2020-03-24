ITV’s (ITV) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

ITV (LON:ITV)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on ITV. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ITV in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of ITV from GBX 130 ($1.71) to GBX 120 ($1.58) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ITV in a report on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of ITV from GBX 147 ($1.93) to GBX 122 ($1.60) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of ITV from GBX 125 ($1.64) to GBX 120 ($1.58) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ITV currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 138.92 ($1.83).

LON ITV traded down GBX 0.02 ($0.00) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 60 ($0.79). 45,219,606 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,490,000. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.08. ITV has a 12-month low of GBX 82.90 ($1.09) and a 12-month high of GBX 165.90 ($2.18). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.44, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 110.95 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 130.77.

In related news, insider Mary Harris bought 2,222 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 151 ($1.99) per share, with a total value of £3,355.22 ($4,413.60).

About ITV

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Broadcast & Online, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast & Online segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

