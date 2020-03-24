J C Penney Company Inc (NYSE:JCP) Stock Position Raised by Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in J C Penney Company Inc (NYSE:JCP) by 91.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,063,821 shares of the department store operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,459,826 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned approximately 0.96% of J C Penney worth $3,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of J C Penney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $826,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of J C Penney by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,954,769 shares of the department store operator’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after acquiring an additional 414,869 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of J C Penney by 2,339.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,182,404 shares of the department store operator’s stock valued at $3,564,000 after acquiring an additional 3,051,945 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J C Penney in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of J C Penney by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,914,502 shares of the department store operator’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after acquiring an additional 44,815 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.75% of the company’s stock.

Get J C Penney alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on JCP. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating on shares of J C Penney in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of J C Penney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of J C Penney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th.

J C Penney stock opened at $0.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $143.74 million, a PE ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.91. J C Penney Company Inc has a twelve month low of $0.36 and a twelve month high of $1.59.

J C Penney (NYSE:JCP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The department store operator reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. J C Penney had a negative net margin of 2.40% and a negative return on equity of 27.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that J C Penney Company Inc will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J C Penney Profile

J. C. Penney Company, Inc, through its subsidiary J. C. Penney Corporation, Inc, sells merchandise through department stores. The company primarily sells family apparel and footwear, accessories, fine and fashion jewelry, beauty products, and home furnishings; and provides services, including styling salon, optical, portrait photography, and custom decorating services.

Featured Article: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J C Penney Company Inc (NYSE:JCP).

Receive News & Ratings for J C Penney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J C Penney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.