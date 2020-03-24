J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) Shares Bought by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 601,810 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,922 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.53% of J M Smucker worth $62,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in J M Smucker by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,260,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,131,000 after acquiring an additional 389,917 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in J M Smucker by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,156,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,802,000 after acquiring an additional 75,896 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in J M Smucker by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,880,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,775,000 after acquiring an additional 327,445 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in J M Smucker by 79.4% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,515,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,358,000 after acquiring an additional 670,499 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in J M Smucker by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 646,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,314,000 after acquiring an additional 36,276 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.27% of the company’s stock.

SJM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price target on shares of J M Smucker in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on J M Smucker from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of J M Smucker in a research note on Monday, December 9th. TheStreet raised J M Smucker from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $112.00 price objective on shares of J M Smucker in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.92.

Shares of SJM traded up $9.94 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $105.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,879,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,445,332. J M Smucker Co has a 52 week low of $91.88 and a 52 week high of $128.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $107.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.42. The company has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.31.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. J M Smucker had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 8.21%. J M Smucker’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that J M Smucker Co will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. J M Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.46%.

In other news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 1,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.92, for a total transaction of $113,006.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,131,267.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

