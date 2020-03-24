J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY) Raised to Hold at HSBC

J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY) was upgraded by equities researchers at HSBC to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

SBRY has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of J Sainsbury from GBX 215 ($2.83) to GBX 214 ($2.82) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of J Sainsbury to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from GBX 217 ($2.85) to GBX 263.60 ($3.47) in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of J Sainsbury in a research note on Friday, February 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a GBX 280 ($3.68) target price for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of J Sainsbury to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. J Sainsbury has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 240.69 ($3.17).

SBRY stock opened at GBX 194.60 ($2.56) on Tuesday. J Sainsbury has a 12 month low of GBX 177.05 ($2.33) and a 12 month high of £201.30 ($264.80). The firm has a market cap of $4.55 billion and a PE ratio of 108.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 201.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 212.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.93, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

About J Sainsbury

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Retail – Food; Retail – General Merchandise and Clothing; Financial Services; and Property Investment.

