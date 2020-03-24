Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Shares Acquired by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 133.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,908 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 19,970 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $5,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,585,892 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $522,357,000 after purchasing an additional 12,380 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,856,968 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $270,508,000 after purchasing an additional 29,029 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA raised its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,103,281 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,715,000 after purchasing an additional 155,809 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 503,839 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,395,000 after purchasing an additional 9,537 shares during the period. Finally, American Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 395,902 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,671,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, CFO Kevin D. Williams sold 9,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.35, for a total transaction of $1,581,959.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,367,835. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Stacey E. Zengel sold 938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.36, for a total value of $162,611.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:JKHY traded up $11.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $141.15. 45,633 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 964,925. The firm has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.45, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.77. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.64 and a 52-week high of $174.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.11.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.05. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 19.37% and a net margin of 17.27%. The firm had revenue of $419.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. Jack Henry & Associates’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.86%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on JKHY shares. ValuEngine downgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $128.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Monday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.75.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

