Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Acquires 167,527 Shares of Radius Health Inc (NASDAQ:RDUS)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Radius Health Inc (NASDAQ:RDUS) by 572.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 196,807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 167,527 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned 0.43% of Radius Health worth $3,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Radius Health by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,362,558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,629,000 after purchasing an additional 766,410 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Radius Health by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,194,776 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,087,000 after acquiring an additional 178,756 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Radius Health by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 850,344 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,143,000 after acquiring an additional 148,686 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Radius Health by 311.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 444,159 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,954,000 after acquiring an additional 336,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Radius Health by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 336,511 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,784,000 after acquiring an additional 17,975 shares in the last quarter.

RDUS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Radius Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Radius Health from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Radius Health from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Radius Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.14.

NASDAQ RDUS opened at $11.68 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.27. The stock has a market cap of $572.17 million, a P/E ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 0.64. Radius Health Inc has a 12-month low of $10.32 and a 12-month high of $29.97.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $55.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.21 million. Radius Health had a negative net margin of 76.73% and a negative return on equity of 929.94%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Radius Health Inc will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company markets TYMLOS for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide transdermal patch, a short-wear-time patch formulation of abaloparatide to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; RAD1901, a selective estrogen receptor down-regulator for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer; and RAD140, a non-steroidal selective androgen receptor modulator to treat breast cancer.

