Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Acquires 68,792 Shares of American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) by 65.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 174,544 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,792 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned 1.13% of American Public Education worth $4,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in APEI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of American Public Education by 170.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 248,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,805,000 after purchasing an additional 156,601 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of American Public Education by 67.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 8,231 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of American Public Education by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of American Public Education by 49.3% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 19,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 6,283 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in shares of American Public Education by 85.1% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 86,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 39,563 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on APEI shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of American Public Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Public Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of American Public Education in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of American Public Education from to in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.67.

APEI opened at $21.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $346.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.14 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.53 and a 200 day moving average of $24.50. American Public Education, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.47 and a fifty-two week high of $34.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.92 and a current ratio of 4.92.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37. The company had revenue of $74.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.79 million. American Public Education had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 5.73%. American Public Education’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Public Education, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates through two segments, American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 108 degree programs and 109 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

