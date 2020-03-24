Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Acquires 921,371 Shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) by 109.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,759,992 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 921,371 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned about 1.05% of Rigel Pharmaceuticals worth $3,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RIGL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 688,933 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after buying an additional 11,921 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,114,076 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,664,000 after acquiring an additional 212,864 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 74.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 207,839 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 88,904 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 79.0% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,961 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 29,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP increased its position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 573,472 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 22,579 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on RIGL shares. BidaskClub cut Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.50.

NASDAQ:RIGL opened at $1.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.07. Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.23 and a 52-week high of $3.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.51 million, a PE ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.02.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.02). Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 90.30% and a negative net margin of 112.83%. The business had revenue of $15.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.78 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of immune and hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare diseases. The company's clinical programs include Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia; and Phase III clinical study for autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

