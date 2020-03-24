Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Acquires New Holdings in PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 146,192 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,586,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of PBF Energy as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 3,817.9% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 139,047 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,362,000 after acquiring an additional 135,498 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in PBF Energy by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 992,096 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,122,000 after buying an additional 269,474 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in PBF Energy by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 124,853 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,917,000 after buying an additional 31,074 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in PBF Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,755,000. Finally, Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in PBF Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $344,000. 81.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PBF Energy stock opened at $5.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $916.35 million, a PE ratio of 2.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 1.67. PBF Energy Inc has a one year low of $5.67 and a one year high of $35.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.47.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The oil and gas company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.93 billion. PBF Energy had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 1.30%. PBF Energy’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that PBF Energy Inc will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 20.30%. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 133.33%.

PBF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered PBF Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. TheStreet lowered PBF Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Barclays initiated coverage on PBF Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered PBF Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Tudor Pickering lowered PBF Energy from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.64.

In related news, insider Carso S.A. De C.V. Inversora bought 553,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.92 per share, for a total transaction of $16,569,576.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased a total of 1,919,988 shares of company stock valued at $47,931,232 in the last 90 days. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplier of unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feedstocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the Refining and Logistics segments. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks into petroleum products.

