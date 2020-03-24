Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Telaria Inc (NYSE:TLRA)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Telaria Inc (NYSE:TLRA) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 445,587 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,063 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned approximately 0.96% of Telaria worth $3,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Telaria by 48.3% during the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,610,003 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,994,000 after acquiring an additional 849,646 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC increased its holdings in Telaria by 165.4% during the 4th quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 1,117,832 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,848,000 after acquiring an additional 696,587 shares in the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Telaria during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,739,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Telaria by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 857,405 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,554,000 after acquiring an additional 18,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Telaria by 685.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 799,572 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,525,000 after acquiring an additional 697,801 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.46% of the company’s stock.

Telaria stock opened at $5.31 on Tuesday. Telaria Inc has a 12-month low of $4.79 and a 12-month high of $14.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $247.93 million, a P/E ratio of -26.55 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Telaria (NYSE:TLRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The software maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). Telaria had a negative return on equity of 16.25% and a negative net margin of 13.24%. The firm had revenue of $19.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. Telaria’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Telaria Inc will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

TLRA has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Telaria from $14.00 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Telaria from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Telaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Telaria from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.58.

Telaria Company Profile

Telaria, Inc provides a software platform for publishers to manage and monetize video advertising in the United States. The company offers publishers with real-time analytics, data, and decisioning tools to control their video advertising business, as well as a monetization solution to optimize yield across a publisher's supply of digital video inventory.

