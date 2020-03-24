Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Apogee Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:APOG)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:APOG) by 25.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,097 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned 0.44% of Apogee Enterprises worth $3,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 492.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 147,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,537,000 after purchasing an additional 122,790 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 8.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 95,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after buying an additional 7,769 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 2.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 814.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. 89.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of APOG opened at $14.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $401.07 million, a PE ratio of 10.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.68. Apogee Enterprises Inc has a fifty-two week low of $13.77 and a fifty-two week high of $46.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on APOG shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Apogee Enterprises from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apogee Enterprises currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.33.

About Apogee Enterprises

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. It operates through four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window, curtainwall, storefront, and entrance systems comprising the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

