Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Diebold Nixdorf Inc (NYSE:DBD)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf Inc (NYSE:DBD) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 439,011 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,417 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned 0.57% of Diebold Nixdorf worth $4,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 142,314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after buying an additional 24,298 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,361,214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,446,000 after buying an additional 15,528 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 119,677 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after buying an additional 2,028 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf during the 3rd quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,745,000. 94.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Diebold Nixdorf alerts:

In related news, SVP Olaf Robert Heyden acquired 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.05 per share, for a total transaction of $91,650.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ellen Costello acquired 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.74 per share, with a total value of $69,920.00. Insiders have purchased a total of 82,835 shares of company stock valued at $508,810 in the last quarter. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target (up from $15.00) on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.94.

DBD stock opened at $3.67 on Tuesday. Diebold Nixdorf Inc has a 12 month low of $3.50 and a 12 month high of $14.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.43. The stock has a market cap of $319.27 million, a PE ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 2.97.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The technology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Diebold Nixdorf Inc will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diebold Nixdorf Profile

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Retail. The Banking segment offers cash recyclers and dispensers, intelligent deposit terminals, teller automation tools, and kiosk technologies, as well as physical security solutions; and front-end applications for consumer connection points and back-end platforms that manage channel transactions, operations and integration and facilitate omnichannel transactions, endpoint monitoring, remote asset management, customer marketing, merchandise management, and analytics.

Recommended Story: How a Put Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diebold Nixdorf Inc (NYSE:DBD).

Receive News & Ratings for Diebold Nixdorf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diebold Nixdorf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.