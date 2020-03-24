Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Buys 110,081 Shares of SpartanNash Co (NASDAQ:SPTN)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in SpartanNash Co (NASDAQ:SPTN) by 83.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 241,723 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,081 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned 0.67% of SpartanNash worth $3,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPTN. UBS Group AG increased its position in SpartanNash by 315.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 120,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after acquiring an additional 91,144 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 68.1% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 80,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 32,600 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 581,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,274,000 after acquiring an additional 33,757 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 396,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,648,000 after acquiring an additional 12,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 777.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 12,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 10,929 shares during the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SpartanNash alerts:

Shares of SpartanNash stock opened at $16.24 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. SpartanNash Co has a twelve month low of $8.82 and a twelve month high of $17.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.90. The firm has a market cap of $546.32 million, a PE ratio of 101.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.28.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.04). SpartanNash had a return on equity of 5.79% and a net margin of 0.07%. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. SpartanNash’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SpartanNash Co will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a $0.192 dividend. This is a boost from SpartanNash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.00%.

SPTN has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded SpartanNash from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. BidaskClub upgraded SpartanNash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded SpartanNash from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $10.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SpartanNash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded SpartanNash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.25.

SpartanNash Company Profile

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 60,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

See Also: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for SpartanNash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpartanNash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.