Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Buys 18,518 Shares of QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) by 31.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 77,521 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,518 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned 0.49% of QCR worth $3,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of QCR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of QCR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of QCR by 562.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,544 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,311 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of QCR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of QCR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on QCRH shares. BidaskClub cut QCR from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut QCR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Stephens cut QCR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Maxim Group upped their price target on QCR to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.33.

NASDAQ QCRH opened at $25.05 on Tuesday. QCR Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.35 and a 12 month high of $44.76. The stock has a market cap of $413.20 million, a P/E ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $69.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.83 million. QCR had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 19.47%. As a group, analysts forecast that QCR Holdings, Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. QCR’s payout ratio is currently 6.56%.

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. Its deposit products include noninterest and interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered time deposits.

