Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Buys 344,441 Shares of Habit Restaurants Inc (NASDAQ:HABT)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Habit Restaurants Inc (NASDAQ:HABT) by 1,118.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 375,241 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 344,441 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned about 1.44% of Habit Restaurants worth $3,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HABT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Habit Restaurants by 490.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,013 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 3,333 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Habit Restaurants by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,367 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,551 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Habit Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth approximately $173,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Habit Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth approximately $189,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Habit Restaurants by 90.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,692 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 9,848 shares during the last quarter. 64.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Habit Restaurants alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ HABT opened at $13.98 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $365.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.38 and a beta of 0.96. Habit Restaurants Inc has a one year low of $7.80 and a one year high of $14.10.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HABT. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Habit Restaurants in a report on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Habit Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Guggenheim lowered Habit Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wedbush lowered Habit Restaurants from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Habit Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Habit Restaurants has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

Habit Restaurants Company Profile

The Habit Restaurants, Inc, a holding company, operates and franchises fast casual restaurants under The Habit Burger Grill name. It specializes in offering made-to-order char-grilled burgers and sandwiches featuring choice tri-tip steak, grilled chicken, and sushi-grade tuna cooked over an open flame; and salads, as well as sides, shakes, and malts.

Featured Article: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Habit Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Habit Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.