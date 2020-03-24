Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Buys 35,312 Shares of Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) by 16.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 255,563 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,312 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned approximately 0.92% of Sterling Construction worth $3,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of STRL. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Sterling Construction in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Sterling Construction in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sterling Construction by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,664 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Sterling Construction in the 3rd quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Sterling Construction in the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000. 80.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sterling Construction alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:STRL opened at $8.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $218.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Sterling Construction Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.06 and a fifty-two week high of $17.49.

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The construction company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $346.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.00 million. Sterling Construction had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 13.87%. Equities research analysts expect that Sterling Construction Company, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Raymond F. Messer bought 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.00 per share, for a total transaction of $96,000.00. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sterling Construction from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sterling Construction from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sterling Construction from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th.

Sterling Construction Company Profile

Sterling Construction Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a heavy civil and residential construction company in Arizona, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Nevada, Texas, Utah, and other states in the United States. The company's Heavy Civil Construction segment undertakes heavy civil construction projects, including highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems, foundations for multi-family homes, commercial concrete projects, and parking structures.

Further Reading: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.