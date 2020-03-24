Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Cuts Stake in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,900 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned about 0.37% of First Bancorp worth $4,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 1,919.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of First Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $77,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $112,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 56.6% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. 67.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other First Bancorp news, CFO Eric P. Credle acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.49 per share, with a total value of $27,490.00. Also, Director Frederick Leslie Taylor acquired 4,176 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.93 per share, for a total transaction of $99,931.68. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 35,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $851,477.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 6,496 shares of company stock worth $160,025. 2.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FBNC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of First Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of First Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of First Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. First Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.67.

Shares of NASDAQ FBNC opened at $20.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $611.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.64, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.12. First Bancorp has a 52 week low of $17.32 and a 52 week high of $41.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $69.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.73 million. First Bancorp had a net margin of 29.58% and a return on equity of 11.19%. As a group, research analysts expect that First Bancorp will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. First Bancorp’s payout ratio is 23.23%.

About First Bancorp

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

