Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Has $3.32 Million Stock Holdings in Veritiv Corp (NYSE:VRTV)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in Veritiv Corp (NYSE:VRTV) by 28.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 168,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 37,403 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned 1.05% of Veritiv worth $3,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in Veritiv by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 440,657 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,967,000 after buying an additional 26,625 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Veritiv by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 406,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,005,000 after buying an additional 46,835 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Veritiv by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 210,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,146,000 after buying an additional 48,400 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veritiv during the 3rd quarter worth $2,940,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Veritiv by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 110,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,168,000 after purchasing an additional 18,723 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRTV opened at $9.26 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.06 and its 200-day moving average is $15.73. Veritiv Corp has a 12 month low of $5.70 and a 12 month high of $28.99. The firm has a market cap of $134.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.98 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.08). Veritiv had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a negative return on equity of 3.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Veritiv Corp will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Daniel J. Watkoske bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.50 per share, for a total transaction of $42,500.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 76,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $651,159.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mary A. Laschinger bought 14,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.17 per share, for a total transaction of $129,297.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 297,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,729,624.73. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

VRTV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veritiv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Veritiv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Veritiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, March 6th.

Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business distributor of packaging, facility solutions, print, and publishing products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Packaging, Facility Solutions, Print, and Publishing. The Packaging segment offers standard, custom, and comprehensive packaging solutions.

