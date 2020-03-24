Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Has $3.43 Million Stake in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 876.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,418 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Alliance Data Systems worth $3,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ADS. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 332.7% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 22,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after acquiring an additional 17,053 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 806,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,528,000 after acquiring an additional 280,383 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 397,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,568,000 after acquiring an additional 78,699 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Alliance Data Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $1,331,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $51,191,000. Institutional investors own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

ADS stock opened at $31.02 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 5.13, a PEG ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.77. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a twelve month low of $20.51 and a twelve month high of $182.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.50.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The business services provider reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.08 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 5.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 20.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.12%. Alliance Data Systems’s payout ratio is 15.38%.

In related news, Director Sharen J. Turney acquired 1,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.16 per share, for a total transaction of $52,026.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,568.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Laura Santillan acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.60 per share, with a total value of $67,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,270.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 11,355 shares of company stock valued at $302,483 in the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ADS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cfra decreased their target price on Alliance Data Systems from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Alliance Data Systems from $138.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. JMP Securities lowered Alliance Data Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Alliance Data Systems from $143.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.88.

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon, and Card Services. The company offers a portfolio of integrated outsourced marketing solutions, including customer loyalty programs, database marketing services, end-to-end marketing services, analytics and creative services, direct marketing services, and private label and co-brand retail credit card programs.

