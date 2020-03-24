Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Has $3.52 Million Stock Position in Modine Manufacturing Co. (NYSE:MOD)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing Co. (NYSE:MOD) by 47.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 457,171 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 146,327 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned approximately 0.90% of Modine Manufacturing worth $3,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MOD. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,553,908 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $17,668,000 after buying an additional 540,290 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in Modine Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,780,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 144.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 402,808 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,102,000 after buying an additional 238,359 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 783,302 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,031,000 after buying an additional 152,993 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 289.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 139,286 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 103,484 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MOD opened at $3.29 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Modine Manufacturing Co. has a 12-month low of $2.96 and a 12-month high of $16.67. The company has a market capitalization of $161.06 million, a PE ratio of 15.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.84 and its 200-day moving average is $8.42.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $473.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.98 million. Modine Manufacturing had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 11.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Modine Manufacturing Co. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Modine Manufacturing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.44.

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications primarily in the United States. The company operates through Americas, Europe, Asia, Commercial and Industrial Solutions, and Building HVAC segments.

