Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Has $3.55 Million Stock Holdings in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) by 16.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 305,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,348 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned approximately 0.83% of Cross Country Healthcare worth $3,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 55,684 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 70,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 60,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 3,443 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 423.2% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,802 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 5,502 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 33,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 6,182 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Thomas C. Dircks bought 4,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.52 per share, with a total value of $32,283.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 154,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,160,787.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kevin Cronin Clark bought 22,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.66 per share, with a total value of $173,123.66. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 272,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,087,924.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 27,894 shares of company stock worth $212,317 over the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ CCRN opened at $7.42 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.43 and a 12-month high of $13.42. The company has a market capitalization of $285.66 million, a PE ratio of -4.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.25 and its 200-day moving average is $10.55.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The business services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Cross Country Healthcare had a negative net margin of 7.02% and a positive return on equity of 3.02%. The company had revenue of $215.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.08 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides healthcare staffing, recruiting, and workforce solutions in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Other Human Capital Management Services. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing; short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and travel allied professionals on long-term contract assignments.

