Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Has $3.64 Million Stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:FRGI)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:FRGI) by 25.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 367,727 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,613 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned 1.34% of Fiesta Restaurant Group worth $3,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,795 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 137,634 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after buying an additional 1,528 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 156.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,183 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,549 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian raised its position in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 57,742 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 2,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 80,203 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 3,228 shares during the last quarter. 96.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRGI opened at $5.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $133.18 million, a PE ratio of -1.68 and a beta of -0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.51. Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc has a 1 year low of $2.72 and a 1 year high of $14.53.

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $159.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.41 million. Fiesta Restaurant Group had a positive return on equity of 4.43% and a negative net margin of 12.77%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on FRGI. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Fiesta Restaurant Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine lowered Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

Fiesta Restaurant Group Profile

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast-casual restaurants. It operates its fast-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical and Taco Cabana brands. The company's Pollo Tropical restaurants offer fire-grilled and citrus marinated chicken, and other freshly prepared tropical inspired menu items; and Taco Cabana restaurants that provide Mexican inspired food made fresh by hand.

