Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Has $3.99 Million Stock Holdings in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lessened its position in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) by 73.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 130,859 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 365,337 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of KBR worth $3,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in KBR by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,596,582 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $170,695,000 after buying an additional 1,395,450 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in KBR by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,550,011 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $108,275,000 after buying an additional 55,991 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in KBR by 837.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,864,754 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,301,000 after buying an additional 2,559,207 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in KBR by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,640,354 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $80,528,000 after buying an additional 8,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in KBR by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,585,296 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $78,852,000 after buying an additional 129,130 shares during the last quarter. 98.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KBR alerts:

KBR stock opened at $15.34 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.21. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.42. KBR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.00 and a twelve month high of $31.92.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The construction company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. KBR had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 3.58%. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that KBR, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. This is an increase from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.67%.

In other news, insider Gregory Sean Conlon sold 12,250 shares of KBR stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total transaction of $313,845.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,534,740.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Farhan Mujib sold 2,343 shares of KBR stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.99, for a total value of $51,522.57. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 144,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,172,431.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 8,525 shares of company stock valued at $200,961 and sold 15,031 shares valued at $377,640. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KBR. Zacks Investment Research lowered KBR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine raised KBR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. UBS Group dropped their target price on KBR from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of KBR in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.13.

KBR Profile

KBR, Inc provides professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Services, Technology & Consulting, and Engineering & Construction. The Government Services segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

Featured Article: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for KBR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.