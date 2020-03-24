Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Has $4.39 Million Stock Position in Meridian Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:EBSB)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in Meridian Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:EBSB) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 218,364 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,243 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned 0.41% of Meridian Bancorp worth $4,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBSB. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 258.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 669,912 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $13,459,000 after purchasing an additional 483,206 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Meridian Bancorp by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,233,545 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $44,872,000 after acquiring an additional 156,501 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Meridian Bancorp by 454.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 172,001 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,456,000 after acquiring an additional 140,996 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in Meridian Bancorp by 361.0% in the 4th quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 157,576 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,166,000 after acquiring an additional 123,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Meridian Bancorp by 105.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 203,648 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,091,000 after acquiring an additional 104,371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Meridian Bancorp alerts:

Shares of Meridian Bancorp stock opened at $9.69 on Tuesday. Meridian Bancorp Inc has a 1 year low of $8.88 and a 1 year high of $20.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $512.41 million, a P/E ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 0.63.

Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33. Meridian Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 23.98%. The company had revenue of $47.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.65 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Meridian Bancorp Inc will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 18th. Meridian Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.62%.

EBSB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Meridian Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. TheStreet downgraded Meridian Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Meridian Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Meridian Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

About Meridian Bancorp

Meridian Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for East Boston Savings Bank that provides various financial products and services for individuals and businesses primarily in Suffolk, Norfolk, Middlesex and Essex Counties, Massachusetts. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing demand deposits, such as checking accounts; interest-bearing demand accounts comprising NOW and money market accounts; savings accounts; and certificates of deposits, as well as commercial checking accounts.

Featured Story: Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meridian Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:EBSB).

Receive News & Ratings for Meridian Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meridian Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.