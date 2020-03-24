Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Invests $3.18 Million in ORBCOMM Inc (NASDAQ:ORBC)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in ORBCOMM Inc (NASDAQ:ORBC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 754,798 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,178,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned approximately 0.96% of ORBCOMM as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ORBC. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of ORBCOMM in the third quarter worth $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of ORBCOMM by 1,024.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 6,578 shares in the last quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ORBCOMM in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ORBCOMM in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of ORBCOMM in the third quarter worth $51,000. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Jerome B. Eisenberg acquired 23,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.30 per share, for a total transaction of $30,290.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 996,879 shares in the company, valued at $1,295,942.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marc Eisenberg acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.98 per share, for a total transaction of $59,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 564,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,117,005.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 76,907 shares of company stock worth $120,379. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

ORBC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of ORBCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ORBCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised shares of ORBCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of ORBCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.00.

NASDAQ ORBC opened at $1.28 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.02. ORBCOMM Inc has a 1 year low of $1.26 and a 1 year high of $8.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.85 million, a P/E ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 0.97.

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. ORBCOMM had a negative net margin of 6.78% and a negative return on equity of 7.51%. The firm had revenue of $69.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.87 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that ORBCOMM Inc will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ORBCOMM Inc provides Internet of Things solutions in the United States, South America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers network connectivity, devices, device management, and Web reporting applications that are designed to track, monitor, control, and enhance security for various assets, such as trailers, trucks, rail cars, sea containers, power generators, fluid tanks, marine vessels, diesel or electric powered generators, oil and gas wells, pipeline monitoring equipment, irrigation control systems, and utility meters in transportation and supply chain, heavy equipment, fixed asset monitoring, and maritime industries, as well as for governments.

