Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Invests $3.62 Million in PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 48,349 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,621,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in PTC by 386.8% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 443 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in PTC by 270.5% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 515 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in PTC by 323.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 694 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Robecosam AG boosted its stake in PTC by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 360,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in PTC during the third quarter valued at approximately $109,000. 85.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PTC alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PTC opened at $48.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.67. PTC Inc has a fifty-two week low of $43.90 and a fifty-two week high of $102.47. The company has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.98 and a beta of 1.12.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $356.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.74 million. PTC had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 3.38%. PTC’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that PTC Inc will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on shares of PTC in a research report on Sunday, January 26th. Mizuho upped their price objective on PTC from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of PTC in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. BidaskClub downgraded PTC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on shares of PTC in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.14.

In other PTC news, EVP Kathleen Mitford sold 3,303 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total transaction of $160,988.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,493.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Corinna Lathan sold 1,112 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.61, for a total value of $59,614.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $527,093.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,665 shares of company stock worth $241,980 over the last 90 days. 10.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About PTC

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an industrial innovation platform to develop and deploy industrial Internet of Things applications; and KEPServerEX solution to provide communications connectivity for industrial automation environments to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

Featured Story: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.