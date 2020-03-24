Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Invests $4.71 Million in Sleep Number Corp (NASDAQ:SNBR)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sleep Number Corp (NASDAQ:SNBR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 95,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,712,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned approximately 0.34% of Sleep Number as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Sleep Number by 25.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Sleep Number in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Sleep Number by 111.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in Sleep Number in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sleep Number by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter.

SNBR stock opened at $23.96 on Tuesday. Sleep Number Corp has a twelve month low of $22.09 and a twelve month high of $61.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.56. The stock has a market cap of $658.76 million, a P/E ratio of 8.87, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.23.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.16. Sleep Number had a net margin of 4.82% and a negative return on equity of 53.24%. The company had revenue of $441.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Sleep Number Corp will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SNBR shares. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Sleep Number from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Sleep Number from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Sleep Number from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Sleep Number from $45.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.13.

In other news, CFO David R. Callen sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $427,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Patricia Ann Dirks sold 8,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $454,025.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,383 shares in the company, valued at $1,176,065. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,755 shares of company stock worth $1,176,525. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. It designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, bases, and bedding accessories under the Sleep Number name. The company also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; and pillows, temperature-balancing products, beds for kids, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name.

