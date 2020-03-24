Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Makes New $4.19 Million Investment in Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 153,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,190,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ATUS. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 1,549.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 8,889,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,947,000 after buying an additional 8,350,490 shares in the last quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 26,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,840,000 after buying an additional 5,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Honeycomb Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Altice USA in the 4th quarter valued at $27,340,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 3,513,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,058,000 after buying an additional 973,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 264.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,202,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,481,000 after buying an additional 872,729 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.36% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ATUS. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Altice USA from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays upgraded shares of Altice USA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Altice USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Altice USA in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Altice USA from a “c” rating to a “d-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.83.

In related news, Director Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $53,760,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,369,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,246,406,918.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 45.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ATUS opened at $20.00 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.76. The company has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a PE ratio of 95.24 and a beta of 0.78. Altice USA Inc has a 52-week low of $15.95 and a 52-week high of $31.78.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. Altice USA had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Altice USA Inc will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Cablevision and Cequel. It delivers broadband, pay television, telephony services, Wi-Fi hotspot access, proprietary content, and advertising services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers.

