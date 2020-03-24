Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Makes New $4.40 Million Investment in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 91,087 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,403,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSXMA. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A in the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A in the 4th quarter valued at $124,000. 29.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LSXMA opened at $24.37 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.06. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A has a 1-year low of $22.54 and a 1-year high of $51.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 1.17.

LSXMA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $55.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from $60.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.83.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online.

