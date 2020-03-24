Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Makes New $4.70 Million Investment in ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 27,569 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,703,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned 0.06% of ABIOMED at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in ABIOMED by 287.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,927 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,833,000 after purchasing an additional 22,940 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of ABIOMED by 36.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,776 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of ABIOMED by 6.7% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 3,880 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of ABIOMED by 4.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,981,238 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $352,442,000 after acquiring an additional 93,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of ABIOMED during the third quarter worth approximately $564,000. 98.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ABIOMED alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ABMD shares. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of ABIOMED in a research report on Monday. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of ABIOMED in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of ABIOMED from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $198.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ABIOMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of ABIOMED from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.83.

NASDAQ:ABMD opened at $132.34 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $159.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $178.46. ABIOMED, Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.01 and a 1-year high of $322.14. The firm has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.60.

ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.42. ABIOMED had a net margin of 29.14% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The firm had revenue of $221.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.92 million. ABIOMED’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ABIOMED, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

ABIOMED Company Profile

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

Featured Article: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for ABIOMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABIOMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.