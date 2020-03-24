Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Purchases 13,152 Shares of IBERIABANK Corp (NASDAQ:IBKC)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in IBERIABANK Corp (NASDAQ:IBKC) by 29.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,210 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,152 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of IBERIABANK worth $4,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in IBERIABANK in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in IBERIABANK in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in IBERIABANK in the third quarter valued at $62,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in IBERIABANK by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 959 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in IBERIABANK in the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Get IBERIABANK alerts:

Shares of IBKC stock opened at $28.61 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.56 and its 200-day moving average is $70.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 4.14, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.48. IBERIABANK Corp has a 52 week low of $25.65 and a 52 week high of $81.86.

IBERIABANK (NASDAQ:IBKC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $293.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.45 million. IBERIABANK had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 24.83%. IBERIABANK’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that IBERIABANK Corp will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This is a positive change from IBERIABANK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. IBERIABANK’s dividend payout ratio is 26.82%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Michael J. Brown sold 11,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total transaction of $834,506.73. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 146,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,661,616.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

IBKC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $73.00 price target (down from $84.00) on shares of IBERIABANK in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. BidaskClub cut IBERIABANK from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine cut IBERIABANK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded IBERIABANK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.67.

About IBERIABANK

IBERIABANK Corporation operates as the holding company for IBERIABANK that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It offers various commercial, consumer, mortgage, and private banking products and services; cash management services; deposit and annuity products; and brokerage services, as well as sells variable annuities.

Further Reading: The risks of owning bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBKC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IBERIABANK Corp (NASDAQ:IBKC).

Receive News & Ratings for IBERIABANK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IBERIABANK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.