Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Purchases 14,318 Shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,318 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned about 0.64% of Independent Bank Co.(MI) worth $3,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,064,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,113,000 after acquiring an additional 50,700 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 912,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,676,000 after purchasing an additional 25,258 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 901,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,407,000 after purchasing an additional 53,200 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 674,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,288,000 after purchasing an additional 12,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 358,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,128,000 after purchasing an additional 73,329 shares during the last quarter. 82.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Stephens raised shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBCP opened at $10.93 on Tuesday. Independent Bank Co has a one year low of $9.19 and a one year high of $23.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.93 and a 200-day moving average of $21.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $252.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.54.

Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. Independent Bank Co.(MI) had a net margin of 23.61% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The company had revenue of $46.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.21 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Independent Bank Co will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Matthew J. Missad acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.24 per share, for a total transaction of $48,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,326 shares in the company, valued at $118,974.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick J. Ervin acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.87 per share, with a total value of $25,305.00. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 5,967 shares of company stock valued at $94,928. 4.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses in Michigan. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machines, and Internet and mobile banking services.

