Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Purchases 177,359 Shares of Endurance International Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EIGI)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Endurance International Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EIGI) by 33.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 703,819 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 177,359 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned 0.48% of Endurance International Group worth $3,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Endurance International Group by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 265,737 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 5,738 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Endurance International Group during the fourth quarter worth about $142,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Endurance International Group by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,474,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,328,000 after purchasing an additional 203,100 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Endurance International Group by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,570 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Endurance International Group during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. 87.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EIGI stock opened at $1.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $220.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.25 and a beta of 1.36. Endurance International Group Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $1.31 and a 52 week high of $7.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.62 and a 200-day moving average of $4.19.

Endurance International Group (NASDAQ:EIGI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Endurance International Group had a negative return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The firm had revenue of $277.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. Endurance International Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Endurance International Group Holdings Inc will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

EIGI has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Endurance International Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Endurance International Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.17.

In other Endurance International Group news, major shareholder Okumus Fund Management Ltd. sold 5,000,000 shares of Endurance International Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.49, for a total transaction of $7,450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,600,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,754,856.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David C. Bryson sold 7,881 shares of Endurance International Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.26, for a total value of $41,454.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,087,305 shares of company stock worth $7,844,700 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 50.60% of the company’s stock.

Endurance International Group Company Profile

Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform solutions for small-and medium-sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Web Presence, Domain, and Email Marketing. It offers Web hosting services, including entry-level shared hosting, and virtual private server and dedicated hosting solutions; Website building tools that enable subscribers to create a Web presence; domain registration, management, and resale services; malware protection solutions to protect subscribers' Websites from viruses, malicious code, and other threats; and backup control solutions that enable subscribers to schedule, maintain, manage, and restore backups of their online data and Websites.

