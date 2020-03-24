Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Purchases 62,323 Shares of P H Glatfelter Co (NYSE:GLT)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in shares of P H Glatfelter Co (NYSE:GLT) by 32.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 254,635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 62,323 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned 0.58% of P H Glatfelter worth $4,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of P H Glatfelter in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of P H Glatfelter by 4,867.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 4,867 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of P H Glatfelter in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of P H Glatfelter by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of P H Glatfelter in the 4th quarter worth approximately $185,000. 93.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GLT stock opened at $9.92 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.24. P H Glatfelter Co has a 1 year low of $9.44 and a 1 year high of $19.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $471.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.67 and a beta of 1.73.

P H Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. P H Glatfelter had a negative net margin of 2.32% and a positive return on equity of 6.10%. The business had revenue of $230.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that P H Glatfelter Co will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.24%. P H Glatfelter’s payout ratio is 69.33%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GLT shares. ValuEngine raised shares of P H Glatfelter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of P H Glatfelter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th.

P. H. Glatfelter Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered materials worldwide. The company's Composite Fibers business unit offers food and beverage filtration paper for single-serve coffee and tea products; wall covering base materials for wallpaper manufacturers; metallized products that are used in labels, packaging liners, gift wrap, and other consumer product applications; composite laminate papers for use in production of decorative laminates, furniture, and flooring applications; and special paper products, which are used in electrical energy storage, transport and transmission, wipes, and other engineered fiber-based applications.

