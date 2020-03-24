Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Purchases 64,232 Shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc (NYSE:ATGE)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc (NYSE:ATGE) by 108.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,491 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,232 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned about 0.22% of Adtalem Global Education worth $4,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ATGE. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Adtalem Global Education in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 223.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Adtalem Global Education alerts:

In related news, insider Thiago Aguiar Sayao sold 1,368 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.74, for a total transaction of $40,684.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,424.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ATGE opened at $23.48 on Tuesday. Adtalem Global Education Inc has a 52-week low of $19.76 and a 52-week high of $51.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.98.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. Adtalem Global Education had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $266.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. Adtalem Global Education’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Adtalem Global Education Inc will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ATGE. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.25.

About Adtalem Global Education

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides educational services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Medical and Healthcare, Professional Education, and Technology and Business. The Medical and Healthcare segment operates Chamberlain University, which provides a pre-licensure bachelor's degree in nursing at 21 campus locations and post-licensure bachelor's, master's, and doctorate degree programs in nursing through its online platform; and operates medical and veterinary schools, including American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine, Ross University School of Medicine, and Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine.

See Also: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adtalem Global Education Inc (NYSE:ATGE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adtalem Global Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adtalem Global Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.