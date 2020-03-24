Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Purchases 77,589 Shares of Forescout Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:FSCT)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in Forescout Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:FSCT) by 375.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 98,239 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,589 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Forescout Technologies worth $3,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FSCT. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Forescout Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $77,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Forescout Technologies in the third quarter worth about $25,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Forescout Technologies by 4.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 846,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,100,000 after buying an additional 36,696 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Forescout Technologies in the third quarter worth about $691,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Forescout Technologies by 3.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 64,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,451,000 after buying an additional 2,126 shares during the period. 84.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on FSCT. Robert W. Baird downgraded Forescout Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Forescout Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Forescout Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded Forescout Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Forescout Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.27.

NASDAQ:FSCT opened at $28.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Forescout Technologies Inc has a 12-month low of $20.66 and a 12-month high of $45.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.96 and a beta of 1.04.

Forescout Technologies (NASDAQ:FSCT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). Forescout Technologies had a negative return on equity of 114.68% and a negative net margin of 35.19%. The business had revenue of $91.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Forescout Technologies Inc will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 4,000 shares of Forescout Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.17, for a total value of $124,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 205,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,413,476.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher Harms sold 5,859 shares of Forescout Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.19, for a total value of $159,306.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 127,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,474,093.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,281 shares of company stock valued at $2,075,615 in the last 90 days. 13.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Forescout Technologies

Forescout Technologies, Inc provides network security products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers CounterACT that provides for visibility and control capabilities across campus information technology and Internet of Things (IoT) devices, operational technology devices, data center physical and virtual devices, and cloud virtual devices; and SilentDefense, which offers visibility and control capabilities within the operational technology portion of the network.

