Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM) by 706.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 187,111 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 163,911 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned about 0.16% of Sprouts Farmers Market worth $3,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SFM. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 76.6% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,877 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 291.8% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 5,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. 92.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Dan J. Sanders sold 5,506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.58, for a total value of $91,289.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,974.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence Molloy purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.05 per share, for a total transaction of $65,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SFM. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Cfra decreased their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.25.

Shares of SFM opened at $16.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.24. Sprouts Farmers Market Inc has a fifty-two week low of $13.00 and a fifty-two week high of $24.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 26.91%. Sprouts Farmers Market’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market Inc will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, baked goods, dairy products, frozen foods, beer and wine, natural body care and household items.

